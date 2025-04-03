"We can't afford to do that": Despite Maryland masterclass, Dawn Staley unhappy with South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley

Despite Maryland’s dominance, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wasn’t pleased with MiLaysia Fulwiley’s performance - even as fans see her as the team’s next star.

Fulwiley’s emotions sometimes dictate her play, according to Gamecocks assistant Khadijah Sessions. A word from an opponent or energy from the crowd can push her into taking risky decisions the team doesn’t want her to.

That inconsistency showed in March Madness. She was the best player on the floor in South Carolina’s Sweet 16 win over Maryland, but in the Elite Eight against Duke, Fulwiley struggled.

“She was dying on screens a little bit,” coach Staley said, according to SI. “The guards were posting her up, and she was playing behind and allowing just direct entry passes into her player. And we just can’t afford to do that.”

Fulwiley’s talent is undeniable, but she’s chasing something tougher than any highlight-reel move, rounding out her game while competing at the highest level.

Dawn Staley keeps it simple on coaching MiLaysia Fulwiley

Dawn Staley kept it simple when asked about coaching MiLaysia Fulwiley:

"She just wants to win," the South Carolina coach said.

Fulwiley led South Carolina to a tense 71-67 Sweet Sixteen win over Maryland on Friday, scoring a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Staley didn’t hold back when coaching her freshman guard, saying (via the March Madness YouTube).

"There was an instance in this game where I got in her big time,” she said (6:49). “And two months ago, she wouldn't have been able to recover from it. Two months ago.

"Shut down, we probably would have lost the game, because she was the only one who could really manufacture her own shots”

According to Staley, Fulwiley thrives under pressure. She locks in because it’s win or go home. In those moments, the Gamecocks coach feels she can coach Fulwiley the most.

