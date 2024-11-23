"We became everything that I despise": Mick Cronin accuses players of becoming "selfish" post 84-70 win vs. Idaho State

Mick Cronin was seething following Wednesday night's game between UCLA and Idaho State. Although the Bruins won 84-70, Cronin was disappointed with the Bengals matching the 43 points scored by his team in the second half.

During the postgame press conference, Cronin vented his frustrations, admitting his players were selfish in their approach in the second half.

Trending

"I thought for 30 minutes, we played great, and then we got up 28, and a bunch of guys were selfish,” said Cronin. "Their mind wasn’t on defense – just trying to get a steal and get a layup, just go to the other end and get mine.

"We became everything that I despise in the last 10 minutes, but in the first 30 minutes, we were great. I always go in there and tell them the truth. Look at their defensive and offensive stats in the second half."

Cronin also addressed the Bruins' far from impressive final 10 minutes of the game, during which the Bengals halved their 28-point lead, believing scouts would not be impressed with such an effort.

"We were up 28 with 10:24 left in the game and then, ‘I got to get my stats.' They actually think that matters when it doesn’t matter. No scout gives a damn about your stats. They’re watching the game. They’re watching how you warm up, they’re watching how you act, they’re watching how you compete. They’re not watching your stats. It’s comical."

Sebastian Mack and Tyler Bilodeau spare Mick Cronin and UCLA's blushes

Mack finished as the Bruins' top scorer against the Bengals despite coming off the bench, scoring 21 points and recording two rebounds and two assists. Tyler Bilodeau, who featured in the starting five, finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists to ensure the Bruins stayed unbeaten at home this season.

Mick Cronin was disappointed with his team despite recording an 84-70 victory over Idaho State.

Eric Dailey Jr. was the only player apart from Mack and Bilodeau to score in double-digits for UCLA, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and a steal in his 29-minute performance.

Mick Cronin and the Bruins will look to maintain their perfect home record as they take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 9 PM ET on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here