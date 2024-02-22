“We them boyzz” - $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese hypes up LSU team as Matt McMahon’s crew thrashes Kentucky in nail-biting showdown

Angel Reese was ready to celebrate with her fellow student-athletes from the LSU men's basketball team as it defeated the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats in a stunning upset on Wednesday night. The Tigers, led by coach Matt McMahon, won by the tiniest of margins, prevailing 75-74 over the Wildcats.

Reese, a star with the LSU women's basketball team, was at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge to celebrate her school's unlikely victory. She took to her X account to post the following comment to celebrate the moment:

"STORMED THE COURT, GOT KNOCKED DOWN BUT GUESS WHAT??? IT WAS ALL WORTH IT... GEAUX TIGERSSSS."

She also posted a video of her storming the court and added the following comment:

"WE THEM BOYZZZZ! DMV KIDS!!! THIS IS WHAT WE DO!!!! @TYRELLWARD"

The comment seems to reference the Dallas Cowboys' rallying cry during the time Dez Bryant was the team's star wide receiver. DMV officially stands for DC, Maryland and Virginia in the U.S.

LSU defeats the Kentucky Wildcats by the thinnest of margins

The Tigers moved to an overall 14-12 after a stunning 75-74 upset over the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night. Forward Tyrell Ward led them as their top performer, with 17 points, two rebounds and one assist. Jordan Wright and Jalen Reed scored 13 points during the game.

However, the Tigers remain near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings at 10th.

$1.7 million NIL valued Angel Reese gets "Bayou Barbie" trademark rejected

Angel Reese is valued at $1.7 million by On3, but don't count on "Bayou Barbie" products to help her increase that. In November 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected Reese's trademark request due to the confusion it might cause with Mattel's iconic product.

Recently, the 90-day window her legal team had to appeal the ruling expired, with her attorney explaining the reasoning for dropping the request:

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel, while initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

Angel Reese will surely find other avenues to maintain her NIL valuation rising.