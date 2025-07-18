"We can’t be coaching against 28-year-olds. Are we nuts?": John Calipari warns about college basketball’s major issue

Arkansas coach John Calipari has issued a warning regarding the transfer portal situation, where players are allowed to change programs as long as they meet the four-year eligibility requirement in college sports.

Calipari guested on CBS Sports' "Inside College Basketball" with Jon Rothstein and delivered a scathing remark about the transfer portal chaos. He believes the transfer portal mechanics are not beneficial for college players trying to establish great careers in the sport.

"So either you made a mistake, the coach wasn't honest with you, there was a guy on the team that was better than you thought and you're going to be behind him," Calipari said (Timestamp 3:27). "I get it. But after that, you sit out. Now, I'll give you another thing. Five years to play four. We can't be coaching against 28 year olds. Are we nuts?"

The former champion coach believes that the transfer portal process affects the recruitment of high school prospects. He suggested that transfers should have a one-year sit-out period and stay for four years in that program.

"Let's get this solved. 70% of our issues go away. The money is what it is. I always say kids deserve the money," Calipari pointed out. "But the way we're doing this, we're hurting kids, not helping kids. They should be able to transfer at any point one time."

Calipari believes his suggestion would put away illegal activities, including tampering and extortion, which also affect the current college basketball landscape.

John Calipari discusses the longevity of his former players in the NBA

Jon Rothstein then asked John Calipari about his former players who had long careers in the NBA and the veteran mentor who had a short pro league stint with the New Jersey Nets believes that it all boils down to his advice to them when they were in college.

Calipari told them to choose a team where the environment helps you develop into a professional player and be a great person in the community.

"You better go somewhere where they make you share and be a great teammate," Calipari said (Timestamp 8:03). "If they're going to let you'll shoot all the balls, you'll do all right, go there."

He also talked about his former players who are now playing for the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder — Shay Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace. Calipari said they're not just good players on the court, but they're also doing great in the community within the Oklahoma and Tulsa area.

"You're going to be a steward of what's being given to you and don't get carried away," the Razorbacks coach said (Timestamp: 9:14). "Fame is fleeting and and so I my hope is they leave here with that."

John Calipari looks to guide Arkansas to a better ranking in their 2025-26 season despite playing amid top teams in the SEC. He guided the Razorbacks to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament last season, which included a second-round upset of No. 2 seed St. John's and No. 7 Kansas.

