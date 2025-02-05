"We can’t control our schedule": Rodney Terry rallies Texas to big wins as he preaches focus in SEC dogfight

Coach Rodney Terry understands the difficulty of getting wins in every game, more importantly in conference play. Terry reflected on the performance of his Texas Longhorns, having gone 4-5 in the Southeastern Conference.

They are coming off an 89-58 blowout win on the road against LSU on Saturday. They also have ranked victories over Missouri and Texas A&M.

During his conversation with Alyssa Lang and Chris Doering, the coach spoke about his team's wins against big teams in the SEC, while revealing what he preaches to his student-athletes.

“You control what you can control out there," Terry said. "That’s our guys every day. Live where your feet are, you know? We can’t control our schedule. We’ve got to deal with every challenge right in front of us every day. But I do think that, you know, as you embark on conference play around the country, all we tell guys is … you got to grind it out in January.

“Everybody’s already got a body of work. And know who you are. Obviously for us coming into a new conference, a lot of times, you know your conference. You know it better than you know yourselves and everything. So everything’s going to be a grind. You got to really execute.”

What's next for Rodney Terry, Longhorns

Despite the ups and downs of conference play, Rodney Terry and the Longhorns have looked in solid form throughout the 2024-25 season.

Texas has a 15-7 overall record through 22 games this season. They're averaging 78.9 points on 48.2% shooting, including 37.2% from beyond the arc, and outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game. Furthermore, they have an average of 9.5 turnovers per game.

Tre Johnson leads the way with 19.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists on shooting splits of 45% overall and 37.7% from downtown. Arthur Kaluma comes next with 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds, while Jordan Pope provides 11.6 points, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

The Longhorns will next face the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Moody Center on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

