"We can’t play no games together": South Carolina's Tessa Johnson & BF Zachary Davis spit water on each other in latest TikTok

South Carolina women's basketball star Tessa Johnson played a hilarious game with her boyfriend, Zachary Davis. Johnson posted a TikTok video on Sunday of the two entertaining themselves.

"This why we can't play no games together," Johnson captioned the video.

In the video, the couple took a sip of water from a bottle, without swallowing. Then they stared at each other while trying not to laugh and spill. They also counted with their fingers. Johnson eventually caved and laughed, spitting the water in Davis' face in the process.

"Bro, bro," Davis said. "I didn't open my eyes. I didn't even open my eyes. I can't hold it in, that's why you spit. You don't spit when my eyes are closed."

The couple tried the game again, taking water without swallowing. They counted with their fingers. This time, Davis deliberately spit water in Johnson's face and ran away, while she chased after him.

Both Johnson and Zachary are Gamecock players in the women's and men's basketball programs respectively. Johnson often features Davis on her social media posts.

Tessa Johnson's BF Zachary Davis announces plans to enter transfer portal

South Carolina men's basketball guard Zachary Davis named his plans to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 season. Davis, who is in a relationship with fellow Gamecocks athlete, Tessa Johnson, talked to On3's Joe Tipton on Mar. 21.

The 6-foot-7 junior was a three-star prospect coming out of Denmark-Olar High and was the Class A Player of the Year in South Carolina in his senior season. He appeared in 95 games in his three seasons for the Gamecocks, with 38 starts where he averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

During the 2024-25 season, Davis played in 32 games, making 19 starts, averaging a career-high 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Despite being a key contributor for the Gamecocks, he could not help Lamont Paris' team overcome a 12-20 season.

Meanwhile, Davis joins freshman guards Arden Conyers and Austin Herro who already announced their plans to enter the transfer portal.

