  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "We can’t play no games together": South Carolina's Tessa Johnson & BF Zachary Davis spit water on each other in latest TikTok

"We can’t play no games together": South Carolina's Tessa Johnson & BF Zachary Davis spit water on each other in latest TikTok

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 14, 2025 23:23 GMT
Power South Carolina basketball couple Tessa Johnson and Zachary Davis on Ig. Image via @tessajohnson4 and @therealzo
Power South Carolina basketball couple Tessa Johnson and Zachary Davis on Ig. Image via @tessajohnson4 and @therealzo

South Carolina women's basketball star Tessa Johnson played a hilarious game with her boyfriend, Zachary Davis. Johnson posted a TikTok video on Sunday of the two entertaining themselves.

Ad
"This why we can't play no games together," Johnson captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, the couple took a sip of water from a bottle, without swallowing. Then they stared at each other while trying not to laugh and spill. They also counted with their fingers. Johnson eventually caved and laughed, spitting the water in Davis' face in the process.

"Bro, bro," Davis said. "I didn't open my eyes. I didn't even open my eyes. I can't hold it in, that's why you spit. You don't spit when my eyes are closed."
Ad

The couple tried the game again, taking water without swallowing. They counted with their fingers. This time, Davis deliberately spit water in Johnson's face and ran away, while she chased after him.

Both Johnson and Zachary are Gamecock players in the women's and men's basketball programs respectively. Johnson often features Davis on her social media posts.

Tessa Johnson's BF Zachary Davis announces plans to enter transfer portal

South Carolina men's basketball guard Zachary Davis named his plans to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 season. Davis, who is in a relationship with fellow Gamecocks athlete, Tessa Johnson, talked to On3's Joe Tipton on Mar. 21.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 junior was a three-star prospect coming out of Denmark-Olar High and was the Class A Player of the Year in South Carolina in his senior season. He appeared in 95 games in his three seasons for the Gamecocks, with 38 starts where he averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

During the 2024-25 season, Davis played in 32 games, making 19 starts, averaging a career-high 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Despite being a key contributor for the Gamecocks, he could not help Lamont Paris' team overcome a 12-20 season.

Meanwhile, Davis joins freshman guards Arden Conyers and Austin Herro who already announced their plans to enter the transfer portal.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications