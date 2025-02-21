"We don't have cupcakes left": Kim Mulkey previews "unbelievably difficult" upcoming LSU games

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey isn't resting easy despite the 79-63 win over Georgia on Thursday. What makes the win even more special was that they did so in the absence of fourth-year senior Annesah Morrow, who missed her first game of the season.

Forward Jersey Wolfenbarger (16 points and 12 rebounds) and Sa'Myah Smith (11 points and 12 rebounds) more than covered for Morrow. However, LSU's schedule isn't going to be easy, with No. 14 Kentucky being their next matchup.

"You can't go on the road these last three games which are going to be unbelievably difficult," Mulkey told reporters (10:20 onwards).

"Kentucky sold their arena out — I was told a month ago. And that’s real interesting because they still have to play Tennessee and South Carolina, too, yet they were promoting the sellout against LSU. So I take that as a compliment."

Following their matchup with Kentucky, the road doesn’t get any easier, with No. 18 Alabama waiting.

"Then you got to go to Alabama. I think they lost tonight to Tennessee, but they're ranked in the top 20, and it’s LSU and Alabama," Mulkey added.

Ole Miss, though, unranked has the potential to take down any team, said Mulkey, whose team ends the regular season against the Rebels.

Mulkey made it clear that there won't be any easy games down the stretch.

"We don’t have cupcakes left. We have got to play," Mulkey said.

Kim Mulkey provides an update on star player Annesah Morrow

Coming into this game, LSU were without the services of Aneesah Morrow, who was questionable before tip-off.

Following the game, during the press conference, Mulkey addressed concerns surrounding Morrow's injury.

"Aneesah has no structural damage, no ligaments, no broken bones," Staley said.

"She got stepped on in the Texas game, if you guys remember. And she took herself out, but then put herself back in. It was just a contusion, and it’s just sore."

While Georgia was no challenge for the Tigers, the game against Kentucky is where Aneesah Morrow's defense will be needed the most. She averages 18.1 points, with a career-high and nation-best with 14.4 rebounds per game this season.

Along with Flau'Jae Johnson, the Tigers will not only hope to make the NCAA Tournament but also a deep run in March to secure the championship.

