"We devoted our childhood to you": Haley Cavinder reads emotional letter to basketball on her senior day

Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder wrote an emotional letter to the game of basketball on her senior day.

The basketball star shared the moment on her Instagram page on Sunday after Miami's narrow win against Wake Forest, and added this caption:

"Dear basketball ... happy senior day @miamihurricanes"

In the short clip, Haley Cavinder was seen reading the letter she wrote, which says:

"OK dear basketball, you gave younger Haley more than she could have ever dreamed. My parents stuck in and on all sports growing up, but we fell in love with you. Well, there was the bond of playing with your twin sister and the competitiveness that brought us together. We knew our, we knew we found our sport together."

The guard mentioned a moment a year ago when she thought of giving up her basketball career. However, she realized that nothing could replace the void left by her beloved game, and accepted that the fulfillment and joy it brings cannot be bought.

"The competitive points you bring me to, all the highs and lows of my life, and being able to just escape and pick up the ball to quiet the noise of everything around me. The love Han and I shared over the years with you is something hard to explain because it would never truly give it light. We devoted our childhood to you," she continued.

The guard also spoke about the countless memories and experiences she shared with her twin sister, Hannah Cavinder, who was her teammate and best friend since childhood.

Haley also thanked her family, coaches and teammates for their support and sacrifices. She thanked basketball for shaping her into the person she is today, allowing her to inspire young girls and providing her with unforgettable years.

To end the message, she bid farewell to the game, cherishing the memories and honor of representing the University of Miami.

Haley Cavinder helps Miami return to winning ways

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Women's - Miami at NC State - Source: Getty

Haley Cavinder has been an important player for the Miami Hurricanes this season despite their position in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

The guard helped Miami return to winning ways on Sunday, following their win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 62-60 at the BankUnited Center. Haley Cavinder notched up 17 points, four assists and six rebounds in the game, having the second-highest number of points for her team.

This season, she has averaged 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 46.4 FG%, which shows her impact on Miami's performance this season. Following the win, they remain 17th in the ACC standings, with two games left to play before the end of the season.

Haley will look to help her team end the season on a good note, with their next game set to be against the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, away from home at the Maples Pavilion.

