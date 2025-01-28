“We don’t make this up”: Hanna Cavinder accidentally twins with sister Haley Cavinder for a pilates workout in latest IG video 

The twins, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder, are back at it again with their “twin telepathy”. In their latest Instagram video on Monday, the duo delighted fans by unintentionally matching outfits during a pilates workout, proving once again that their twin connection goes beyond just their appearances.

In the playful video, Hanna jokingly points out the matching outfits, saying, “We don’t make this up,” as both sisters laughed at the coincidence. The twins were decked out in identical white athletic shirts and blue gym pants.

"Starting to make this a series @underarmourwomen," the twins captioned the post.

The video gave fans an inside look at the Cavinders’ workout preparation routine, where the sisters maintain their fitness level for the basketball season. Their twin bond and unstoppable energy will keep them thriving both online and off. The Cavinder twins struck a three-year deal with Under Armour in July to be brand ambassadors.

Hanna Cavinder has averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.7% this season, while Haley Cavinder has averaged 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and shooting 45.6% for the Hurricanes this season.

“It’s their turn to be WAGs” - Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson show their support for Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder

The roles were reversed after the Hurricanes' victory on Sunday, as football stars Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson embraced their newfound positions as fans, showing support for their significant others, Hanna and Haley Cavinder. The Cavinder twins had the spotlight as their partners cheered them on from the sidelines during Miami’s 70-63 victory over SMU.

Decked out in custom “Cavinder” shirts featuring the twins’ jersey numbers, Beck and Ferguson were all smiles as they posed for photos on the court. The shirts with a playful tribute to Haley (#14) and Hanna (#15), highlighted the duo’s pride in the Cavinder twins’ achievements both on and off the hardwood.

Adding a touch of humor, the caption on their Instagram post read: “It’s their turn to be WAGs,” a nod to the concept of athletes' wives and girlfriends (WAGs) showing support for their partners. The Cavinder twins, donning their Miami Hurricanes uniforms, stood front and center with their Beck and Ferguson by their sides.

