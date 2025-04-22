“We don’t need no portal”: Duke fans excited as Darren Harris makes transfer portal decision

Duke fans shared their reactions after Darren Harris announced that he will be returning to the team for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6 guard originally said he would still play for the Blue Devils after they were knocked out of the Final Four by the Houston Cougars, but there were still doubts due to his lack of minutes under Jon Scheyer. However, Harris has sealed his decision.

It's a big plus for Duke, as Scheyer will retain a trusted hand. In his freshman year, Harris averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Recruit News broke the news on Instagram, and it received a lot of comments from fans.

"Shootaaa," a fan said.

"We got our sniper back! We don’t need no portal," one fan wrote.

"Breakout season loading," another fan wrote.

Duke fans are excited as Darren Harris makes transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitsnews)

Here are more fan reactions on Instagram.

"He bout to go crazy its his time🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"they had a sniper that was getting no clock🤦🏽‍♂️," another fan commented.

"Yessir we back need slim n big patt to say they coming back next," one fan wrote.

Duke fans are excited as Darren Harris makes transfer portal decision (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Can Darren Harris raise his game to help Duke?

Before joining Duke, Darren Harris was a consistent 3-point contest winner, but he did not show much of it last season as he only converted 22.7% from beyond the arc, and most of his minutes came in blowout games.

Duke has already lost important players like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor, who have all declared for the NBA draft. Khaman Maluach is also expected to declare soon.

Meanwhile, Sion James and Mason Gillis have exhausted their eligibility, while Maliq Brown, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II have yet to decide on their futures.

Harris needs to show a lot of improvement in the offseason as Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia are likely all hungry for a place in the starting five.

Last season, with all the firepower available to Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils dominated the ACC with a 19-1 conference record and a 35-4 overall. They looked primed to win the NCCA Tournament, but they lost to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four.

Now that the big names have left, Scheyer will aim to improve with returning players and recruits from high school.

