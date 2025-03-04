"We gone be ight gang": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson sends message to Tigers fans following upset vs. unranked Ole Miss

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson encouraged her team after the then-No. 7 Tigers lost a shocker to unranked Ole Miss on Sunday. Johnson, who sat out the game because of an injury, posted a few photos of the LSU squad and accompanied it with an encouraging caption.

"'nothing great was ever achieved alone' we gone be ight gang. I love yall. Us against the world💜💛" she tweeted.

No. 9 LSU (27-4) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since dropping two straight games to South Carolina and Mississippi State last year.

The team suffered a big blow ahead of Sunday’s game as news broke that leading scorer Flau’jae Johnson will be sidelined through next week’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey revealed on the LSU radio pregame show that Johnson has been dealing with shin inflammation since the team’s loss at Texas a couple of weeks ago. Mulkey said that the injury has impacted Johnson’s recent play, leading the coaching staff to make the decision to rest her until the start of the NCAA Tournament.

While her absence will be felt in the SEC Tournament, LSU is prioritizing her health for the bigger stage ahead.

Flau'jae Johnson’s return for March Madness will be crucial as the Tigers look to make another deep postseason run.

LSU falls to Ole Miss without Flau'jae Johnson

LSU’s starting lineup was set to look different on senior day as Kim Mulkey honored veteran players in their final home game. However, the rotation saw an even bigger shake-up because of Flau’jae Johnson's injury.

With Johnson out, junior guard Kailyn Gilbert earned her first start, while senior Last-Tear Poa took over at point guard. The adjustments left LSU searching for stability against Ole Miss, especially in the second half.

The Rebels stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit, capitalizing on hot outside shooting and lockdown defense against LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.

Without Flau'jae Johnson's offensive presence, the Tigers struggled to respond, falling 85-77 in a tough home loss to close the regular season.

