"We got our a** kicked there, we shook everyone's hands": Bill Self takes a shot at Kansas State HC Jerome Tang following 22-point win over rivals 

With the regular season closing in, the rivalries are starting to heat up. The latest example we got came from the Big 12 when Kansas Head Coach Bill Self took it upon himself to teach Kansas State and head coach Jerome Teng about the importance of sportsmanship and respect.

"He just didn't want to shake hands, he just did a fly-by. That's fine, that's fine...I will say this, when we got our a** kicked there, we shook everyone's hands and did a handshake line. So I guess it was different here today."

Expand Tweet

Against a fierce rival within the state, the matchup was always going to be heated. However, Kansas, continuing their solid play throughout the year, was utterly dominant as they thrashed Kansas State to the tune of 90-68, a relatively easy 22-point victory.

At the end of his speech, however, Bill Self did try to normalize this kind of behavior from his opponents. "That's what happens with rivalries."

For the Jayhawks, it was their 4 guard lineup in a team effort that dominated throughout, giving the #12-seeded Kansas their 23rd win of the season, improving to 23-8. With their position near the top of the Big 12 solidified, the next question for Kansas is the NCAA tournament.

What are the odds for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks?

Unsurprisingly, the 12th seed Kansas also has the 12th-best odds to win the NCAA Championship. Ahead of them stand some true juggernauts like the UConn Huskies and the Houston Cougars. But, from the Big 12 itself, the Jayhawks are the third-ranked team, behind the aforementioned Houston and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Tied with them at +3000 odds are the Baylor Bears, who could improve their odds in an easy matchup against Texas Tech in the final game of the regular season. On the other hand, Kansas walks into a must-see fight with the Houston Cougars in a hotly anticipated matchup.

Nicole Timberlake of the Kansas Jayhawks

A victory over a national contender could propel Kansas up the charts and could solidify them as a dark horse candidate to win the entire tournament. Their final regular season game kicks off against the Houston Cougars on March 9 at the Fertitta Center. While Kansas has the better offense, Houston's stifling defense could prove to be their kryptonite.

The last time they faced off, early in February, Kansas came away with a 78-65 victory. Do you think the script will repeat itself or will the Cougars be out for revenge? Let us know in the comments below.