"We got one more home game": Nate Oats dodges Alabama's "disappointing" blowout loss with bold SEC tournament hopes

Nate Oats has made a bold statement regarding the Alabama team's chances in the SEC tournament. Despite their lackluster defense, the team's stellar offense has carried them to a healthy 20-10 record. But a loss to the Florida Gators, which saw them concede their lead in the Conference, was a harsh blow to the team.

However, Oats remains optimistic about his team's chances. Staff writer for Alabama, Mike Rodak, captured the comments Oats made to the Crimson Tide Sports Network after the game.

"We got a good enough team. We can try to go win the SEC tournament. We got to get a win against Arkansas to try to get our seeding as good as we can. Very disappointing tonight," he said. "But we got to regroup. We got one more home game. Senior night. Then we got to get ready to play in Nashville in the SEC tournament."

The game against the Gators isn't one that the Crimson Tide would like to remember. Their stellar offense was on point once again, dropping 87. However, their hit-and-miss defense had an off day, conceding 105 points. From there on, finding a victory was always going to be tough.

Even though Nate Oats' system has proven capable of winning tournaments, with two titles apiece in the MAC regular season, SEC regular season, and the SEC tournament, alongside three in the MAC tournament, his offense has to be even deadlier to stand a chance.

With one game left, the #16 seed team hopes to find its groove back. Nate Oats and his boys take on Tennessee in the SEC tournament.

What are the odds for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC tournament?

Three losses in their last four games have raised questions about Alabama's chances this time, dramatically dropping their odds in the SEC tournament. The betting favorites from two weeks ago at -135 now find themselves third in the race at +1000.

While the two losses before this could be attributed to tough competition, keeping Kentucky and Tennessee in mind, losing to Florida was indeed as Coach Nate Oats called it, "disappointing."

With their SEC tournament clash also taking place against arguably the best team in the SEC this season, Tennessee, a tall order is ahead of Alabama if they wish to repeat as tournament champions.

