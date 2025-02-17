"We got punked": Te-Hina Paopao gets frank on South Carolina's "embarrassing" loss vs UConn

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao addressed the team's dismal performance against No. 7 UConn on Sunday afternoon. Down by 22 points at halftime, No. 4 Gamecocks never recovered as they suffered an 87-58 beatdown in front of their home crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

Paopao joined sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley for the postgame press conference, and both players were visibly frustrated as they processed what had transpired on the court.

"We just got punked today. It was very much embarrassing," Te-Hina said (0:46).

"We know that that's not who we are. It was very much self-inflicted as well, and we just got to learn and grow from this opportunity. We just got to do a better job giving effort and being mentally and physically tough."

Te-Hina Paopao, a 5-foot-9 senior, saw 29 minutes of action on the day, recording 10 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 3-of-11 from the field and connecting two of six 3-point attempts.

The Gamecocks have come from behind on several occasions this season — such as overcoming a first-quarter nine-point deficit against Mississippi State — but the UConn game wasn't one of those nights.

Although they tried to fight back in the third quarter, they trailed by 26 points heading into the final 10 minutes, which eventually proved insurmountable.

"We just couldn't get over that hump. We couldn't get a stop. Paopao added (2:30). "I mean, defensively, it was trash, and we know that we can do better on that end. We just got to find a way to get better and be mentally and physically tough."

Te-Hina Paopao has a positive message for teammates after a difficult game

As a senior, Te-Hina Paopao knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and is determined to do whatever it takes to help her team bounce back from the humiliating defeat to UConn.

Reflecting on the game, the California native encouraged the team to push forward and not dwell on the loss.

"Win or lose ... it's a great learning opportunity for us," Paopao said postgame (3:01). "I think we kind of lost that today, and it was just very much self-inflicted.

"Just telling our girls that, hey, we just got to keep going. A lot of basketball left. This loss is not going to tell who we are for the rest of the season."

Te-Hina Paopao and South Carolina will return to action on Thursday night when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

