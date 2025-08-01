"We grew up hating Purdue": Matt Painter recalls being recruited by Gene Keady

Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has been at the helm of the program for 20 seasons, winning 10 Big Ten titles and taking them to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Despite being a Boilermakers legend, Painter grew up as a bitter Boilermakers rival, an Indiana Hoosiers fan.
During the "Star Struck" podcast on Wednesday, Painter discussed the situation. He went into how his family hated Purdue and how legendary coach Gene Keady convinced him to join the Boilermakers over the Hoosiers, who were coached by the charismatic Bob Knight (4:35).
"My dad went to the Rose Bowl the last time Indiana was there and they played USC and O. J Simpson," Matt Painter said. "We grew up loving Indiana, we grew up hating Purdue too. It goes hand in hand. So, when I went to get recruited, I signed in the spring.
"Purdue called and I told my dad and said, 'Man, I ain't going to Purdue. I hate Purdue.' Exact words. My dad says, 'Alright, let me explain something to you. This is a business decision. You don't do what you wanna do, you do what's best for you.'
"That was really key for me because I didn't really pick Purdue, I picked Gene Keady. At the end of the day, I just liked coach Keady."
Matt Painter played for the Boilermakers between 1989 and 1993 before starting his coaching career. In 2004, he returned to Purdue as an associate head coach before succeeding Gene Keady as the head coach when he retired in 2005.
When Matt Painter blasted Indiana fans
Matt Painter has repeatedly battled against his childhood team, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the Big Ten conference during his tenure as coach of the Purdue Boilermakers.
Last season in February, when the Hoosiers were having a poor season, Painter blasted Indiana fans for their constant criticism of their coaches and players, urging them to support their team.
"A fan base isn't the people that tweet," Painter said. "A fan base is the people that when you're bleeding, they support you. They jump on and off things (at Indiana) way too much. Support your coach, man. Support your players. Don't tweet negative things about them. Be supportive. See how that works for you."
Coach Mike Woodson was fired by the Hoosiers at the end of last season and despite the rivalry between the two teams, Matt Painter was still linked to the vacant Indiana job due to his previous ties to the program.
