"We grew up hating Purdue": Matt Painter recalls being recruited by Gene Keady

Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has been at the helm of the program for 20 seasons, winning 10 Big Ten titles and taking them to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Despite being a Boilermakers legend, Painter grew up as a bitter Boilermakers rival, an Indiana Hoosiers fan.

Ad

During the "Star Struck" podcast on Wednesday, Painter discussed the situation. He went into how his family hated Purdue and how legendary coach Gene Keady convinced him to join the Boilermakers over the Hoosiers, who were coached by the charismatic Bob Knight (4:35).

"My dad went to the Rose Bowl the last time Indiana was there and they played USC and O. J Simpson," Matt Painter said. "We grew up loving Indiana, we grew up hating Purdue too. It goes hand in hand. So, when I went to get recruited, I signed in the spring.

Ad

Trending

"Purdue called and I told my dad and said, 'Man, I ain't going to Purdue. I hate Purdue.' Exact words. My dad says, 'Alright, let me explain something to you. This is a business decision. You don't do what you wanna do, you do what's best for you.'

"That was really key for me because I didn't really pick Purdue, I picked Gene Keady. At the end of the day, I just liked coach Keady."

Ad

Ad

Matt Painter played for the Boilermakers between 1989 and 1993 before starting his coaching career. In 2004, he returned to Purdue as an associate head coach before succeeding Gene Keady as the head coach when he retired in 2005.

When Matt Painter blasted Indiana fans

Matt Painter has repeatedly battled against his childhood team, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the Big Ten conference during his tenure as coach of the Purdue Boilermakers.

Ad

Last season in February, when the Hoosiers were having a poor season, Painter blasted Indiana fans for their constant criticism of their coaches and players, urging them to support their team.

"A fan base isn't the people that tweet," Painter said. "A fan base is the people that when you're bleeding, they support you. They jump on and off things (at Indiana) way too much. Support your coach, man. Support your players. Don't tweet negative things about them. Be supportive. See how that works for you."

Coach Mike Woodson was fired by the Hoosiers at the end of last season and despite the rivalry between the two teams, Matt Painter was still linked to the vacant Indiana job due to his previous ties to the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here