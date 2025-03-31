"We have grown-up conversations and I can't believe it sometimes": Dawn Staley marvels at Chloe Kitts' growth at South Carolina

Dawn Staley and the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks are back in the Final Four after defeating No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils 54-50 on Sunday. Chloe Kitts played a big part in the win as she scored a team-high 14 points, including two clutch free throws.

In the press conference after the game, Coach Staley detailed how much the junior forward has matured since she arrived at Columbia.

“She’s grown in every aspect of her life. Mentally, physically, emotionally. We have grown-up conversations and I can’t believe it sometimes because (of) how she came in. Now she is really thought-provoking. She is really asking all the right things,” Dawn Staley said (15:35).

With the score 52-50 in favor of the Lady Gamecocks late in the game, Chloe Kitts was fouled with five seconds left and faced two crucial shots from the line.

Even though Kitts called the free throws “scary”, she made them both, practically securing the Lady Gamecocks' trip to their fifth straight Final Four.

"I told myself that my coach wanted me to have the ball at the end of the game because she knew I could make my free throws. And I told myself that I'm really good at basketball, and I made both of them," Chloe Kitts said after the game.

With the win, the Lady Gamecocks will face the winner of Monday’s game between Texas and TCU for a spot in the national championship game. The national semifinals will be played on Friday, but the time will be announced after all four teams are determined.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are looking to become the first back-to-back women's champions since the UConn Huskies won four straight from 2013 to 2016.

Dawn Staley signs baby after win

Athletes and coaches are usually asked to take pictures and sign apparel and souvenirs after important games. Probably only a few have been asked to sign a baby, but Dawn Staley has made that list.

After the win over Duke in the Birmingham Regional Final, a fan reached over with his baby in his hands and asked the South Carolina coach for an autograph.

As seen on the video posted by the NCAA March Madness account, coach Staley obliged and signed the baby, in what was probably another first for the head coach.

