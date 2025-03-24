"We just wanna be closer": Flau'jae Johnson’s mom & stepdad turn her closet room into a March Madness hangout

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, showed the sacrifice she and her husband, Ameen Brooks, had to make to be at the ongoing March Madness tournament. On Monday, Brooks shared an Instagram video of herself and her husband inside Johnson's closet, where they decided to stay for the tournament.

Ad

The video began with Ameen trying on Johnson's white bathrobe. Then, he began to look around her staggering collection of shoes to find the ones he could work out with. This prompted Johnson's mom to say what they were doing inside the closet.

"This is really her closet," the momager said. "We don't feel like going to a hotel. We just want to be closer to our daughter. We live in here, and it's OK."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brooks proceeded to show off Johnson's shoes and clothes as her husband continued to try out the shoes for his workout. He eventually showed lemon-green MCM shoes, which elicited laughter from his wife.

Johnson's mom and her stepdad are her biggest supporters and also managers of her career. While her mom takes care of her NIL deals, her stepdad handles travels for the LSU women's basketball star and her music group.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson not taking Florida State for granted

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU women's basketball demolished San Diego State 103-48 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. The Tigers will take on the Florida State Seminoles in what is anticipated to be a much tougher matchup on Monday.

Despite starting the tournament on a stellar note, including making program history with its highest NCAA Tournament scoring output, Johnson is not taking the Seminoles for granted, and she made that known in a postgame conference.

Ad

“They are a great team," Johnson said, according to Athlon Sports. "They can push the pace. Like I said, they (are) long, athletic, play really well on defense. You know, we are going to have to bring our A game, of course.

"We don't look past anybody. ... So, we know the play is going to be harder and it's a different team, different game. So, you've really got to lock in on that scouting report, and I think we're going to help everybody that's in our position on the details.”

Johnson came back from injury to lead the Tigers with 22 points in the first-round game. She is expected to lead the charge on Monday day as LSU continues its quest for a second NCAA championship under Kim Mulkey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here