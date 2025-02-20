"We are killing the passion and excitement”: College hoops fans react as Mizzou HC Dennis Gates appeals to fans after upset vs Alabama

Dennis Gates' No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers upset the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 110-98 on Wednesday. Following the win, Gates appealed to the fans not to storm the court. Missouri was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference in December when fans stormed the court after a win over then-No. 1-ranked Kansas. If Tigers fans rushed the court again, the school would be fined $500,000.

"Do not rush the court," Gates said.

ESPN shared Gates' appeal on Instagram on Thursday and college hoops fans shared their thoughts. Some said that not allowing fans to rush the court takes away from college basketball culture.

"So now we are killing the passion and excitement in collegiate sports like they've done in NBA...got it," a fan said.

"I thought storming the court was college culture? What happened to the game of basketball and traditions?" another fan said.

"This is college basketball that's what they do after a big win, SEC is buggin," one fan wrote.

Others argued that Missouri fans shouldn't have been storming the court after Wednesday's win regardless of whether or not Gates told them not to.

"Beating Kansas when they number 1 as an unranked team definitely storm the court worthy. Beating the number 4 team as number 15 is a great win but not worthy of storming the court at some point when you get ranked you gotta act like you been there before," another fan wrote.

"Rushing the court as a 1.5 pt favorite is small program work," a fan commented.

Missouri's win over Alabama

The Tigers were off to a hot start in Wednesday's SEC matchup. Missouri put up the first 12 points and led 33-17 halfway through the first half. Alabama struggled to find its footing and entered halftime down thirteen points.

The Tide struck first in the second half and got the game within 10 with a 3-pointer by Chris Youngblood with 17:26 left. The Tigers fought back and were up by 15 four minutes later. The game was once within six points but Alabama (21-5, 10-3 SEC) couldn't take over the lead.

With the clock ticking down, Missouri (20-6, 9-4) led by eleven with a minute remaining. Junior guard Mark Mitchell led the Tigers with a career-high 31 points and was aided by a double-double by Caleb Grill.

