“We knew they had to be a duo no matter what”: Celebrity stylist recalls dressing Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers at the WNBA draft

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers shined at the 2025 WNBA draft, not just because Bueckers was named the No. 1 pick of the draft. The former UConn women's basketball teammates were the talk of the event due to their stylish looks.

Behind those looks was renowned celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton, who revealed details about what went down while dressing the two stars. In an interview with Straight2cam's Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby, shared on Instagram on Monday, Hampton discussed what styling Fudd and Bueckers was like.

"Paige gave me a few notes. She was like wants to be blinged out for the draft this year," Hampton said. "She knew she wanted, like, rhinestones and just be iced out. And so, I was like okay, we're going to go full throttle but in my mind I was like I'm down to do that. Like, I don't want you to look like a boy, iced out in the draft. I need you to look like a rock star."

Hampton also admitted that Bueckers felt uncomfortable with her long hair, but was assured that she was fine. The stylist also revealed that Fudd was wearing a Christopher Esber dress that night. She spoke about how the two UConn stars were dressed because they had to be cohesive.

"We also know that like they were going together, right? We knew they had to be a duo no matter what because their images were going to go viral. It had to be cohesive. And then Fudd was like, 'what should I do with my hair?' And I was like, 'you really wanna know. Part in the middle, buss down.' We're doing it and they ate it up," Hampton added.

Azzi Fudd seemingly confirms relationship status as Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are well-known besties from their time together at UConn women's basketball. The bond remained strong as Bueckers left for the WNBA after getting drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings.

However, a recent post by Fudd seemed to suggest that the former Huskies teammates might be more than just besties.

During the weekend, Fudd shared an Instagram post of herself taking a mirror selfie while glamming up. However, many took note of her phone case, which said:

"Paige Bueckers' girlfriend."

It remains unclear if she was trolling fans who have been obsessed with her relationship with Bueckers. But she is frequently spotted supporting Bueckers during the latter's WNBA games.

Meanwhile, Bueckers became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200-plus points and 50-plus assists. She made this achievement after playing just 11 games in the women's pro basketball league, making the Minnesota native an overwhelming favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

