"We lit forever now": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia gives a wholesome glimpse of her bond with stepdaughter

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, gave her followers a glimpse into their blended family. The mother of the LSU women's basketball star shared a video with her stepdaughter on Instagram Wednesday.
In the video, Brooks dances with her husband Ameen's daughter. Brooks admits that the bond between her and her stepdaughter didn't come easily, but that they're close now. She wrote:
"When your stepdaughter loves you now! I thought my girl would never let me in, but I stayed patient and consistent. Ain't God good?🙏🏾😂😭💃🏾🙏🏾😂😭💃🏾"
In the caption, Brooks revealed that her stepdaughter previously only wanted her mom, but now enjoys being around her.
"We lit forever now!🥰❤️🙏🏾💃🏾," Brooks wrote in the caption.
Brooks, who is Johnson's manager as well, often shares behind-the-scenes looks into family life and is now opening up about her relationship with her stepdaughter.
Kia Brooks jokes that Flau'jae Johnson lets her little brother do "just about anything"
Kia Brooks offered another glimpse into her family when she shared a funny video involving daughter Flau'jae Johnson. Brooks posted an Instagram reel of her son riding in the bottom of a shopping cart and jokingly judged her daughter for teaching him the habit.
"When you've got big age gap in kids, be prepared," Brooks' Instagram video read. "My 21 year old daughter allows my 5 year old to do just about anything with her. On 'Sissy Day' huh? Flau'jae, count your days!😭"
Johnson reacted to her mom's claim about "sissy day" in the comments.
"Why he lying on me?," Johnson commented.
Ameen, Johnson's stepdad, also provides fans with family content. He shared a video clip of his sons enjoying their family beach vacation.
"Brooks Bunch Summer Vibes🌴," the video read.
Ameen supports Johnson on social media as well, posting her hoop clips and working on her music career by rapping in the car and performing live.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here