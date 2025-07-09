"We'll just meet on the seventh floor": Scott Drew recalls odd mid-pandemic plan with Gonzaga's Mark Few 

Scott Drew has been at Baylor for over two decades, having transformed the program into a national powerhouse that won the NCAA championship in 2021. The Bears defeated Gonzaga in the championship game, which was unbeaten heading into the final.

Ad

However, the trip to the championship had not been all that smooth, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused many scheduling changes that altered their course.

During his appearance on the "Grind City Media" podcast on Tuesday, Drew recalled a playful plan he had with Gonzaga coach Mark Few after their game in Indianapolis was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

"Earlier in the year, we were supposed to play Gonzaga," Drew said via On3. "At the time, they were No. 1 and we were No. 2. It was a CBS game and that morning, one of the Gonzaga players had COVID and the game got canceled.

Ad

Trending

"I was joking with coach Few because we were staying in the same hotel that we’ll just meet on the seventh floor in the ballroom and set up some baskets and get this thing done right here."

Drew added that the cancellation made the eventual championship game all the more special, with both teams getting to play on the biggest stage after the earlier contest fell through.

Ad

Their first game was scheduled for December at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Although the teams agreed to try to reschedule the game later that season, they were unable to do so before their paths crossed in the NCAA Tournament.

Scott Drew opens up about Baylor's motivation after missing 2020 NCAA Tournament opportunity

The Baylor Bears enjoyed a tremendous run heading into the 2019-20 postseason, as they seemed poised to compete for a national championship before the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Ad

Scott Drew reflected on how that cancellation fueled his team entering the following year during the same interview on the "Grind City Media" podcast:

"That was a real special team at Baylor. The year before, we had won 23 in a row and were set to be a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. Everything got shut down with COVID so those guys had been through adversity and great success. But then, great sour not having a chance to be a No. 1 seed for the first time ... But after that we were ready to go, got the rust off and our focus fired up.

The following season, Baylor only lost two games before defeating Gonzaga in the final to capture its first national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here