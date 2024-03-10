"We'll make an exception": USC Twitter gives shoutout to 4X NBA champ LeBron James for his blue attire at son Bronny's game

Bronny James and the USC Trojans took on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday and posted a 78-65 victory. Cheering the team from the sidelines were Bronny's parents, LeBron and Savannah James.

While their presence did get people talking, LeBron's outfit for the game caught the attention of fans, including the official USC men's basketball Twitter account. Bron opted for a casual blue monochrome outfit, which was oddly similar to the school colors of the Trojans' city rivals, the UCLA Bruins.

The USC Twitter shared a photo from the game with the caption:

"Normally wouldn't let these shades of blue fly in this arena... But we'll make an exception for @KingJames."

Expand Tweet

The night was one to remember for the Trojans as they posted their third consecutive victory, bringing their total record to 14-17 overall.

How did Bronny James perform against the Arizona Wildcats?

Bronny James was still on a time restriction and only played 20 minutes, scoring five points, six rebounds and two steals. This was slightly better than his previous game against the Sun Devils, when he went scoreless for 16 minutes.

Bronny's only 30-minute game came against the Wildcats, where he scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Bronny's time restriction stems from a health crisis last summer, when he was diagnosed with a congenital heart abnormality. After a four-month hiatus, the guard made his debut on December 10.

In his freshman season, Bronny James averaged 19.2 minutes with 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His below-average stats have drawn criticism from all corners of the internet, with many claiming he is not NBA-ready material.

At the same time, James' weak performances have also led to his being dropped out of the 2024 ESPN mock draft. While his name does appear in the 2025 mock draft, it is still in the second round.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!" LeBron wrote on now-deleted Twitter post.

Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, explained that his prospects in the NBA are not based on draft stock but rather on team interest. For now, James continues to give his best with his college team.

Also Read: Bronny James heart attack: Skip Bayless deduces prime reason slowing down LeBron James' son amidst rough USC freshman year