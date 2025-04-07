"We'll see": Azzi Fudd coyly refuses to reveal tattoo plans after helping UConn to its 12th national championship 

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is looking forward to the postseason after helping the Huskies win the program's 12th national championship on Sunday. Following the win, NCAA March Madness posted a postgame interview with the senior guard, where she talked about celebrating the win.

Ad

Asked "any natty tatty?" Fudd put a finger to her lips in a hush gesture and said, "We'll see."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A "natty tatty" is likely a tattoo celebrating the national title.

Meanwhile, the UConn star will be running it back with the Huskies after announcing her decision to pass on the fast-approaching 2025 WNBA draft, where she was regarded as one of the top picks.

Fudd is eligible to leave for the WNBA, but she decided to play one more year of college basketball after missing an entire year due to an ACL injury and missing three games in December after suffering another knee injury.

Ad

Azzi Fudd named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

UConn won the NCAA Tournament title with a dominant 82-59 victory over South Carolina in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Azzi Fudd, who scored 24 points with five rebounds and three steals to power the Huskies to their 12th national championship, was named the Most Outstanding Player.

"I mean, I really don't have words to describe what today felt like and what the rest of the day is going to feel like," Fudd said after the game. "Today was an amazing accomplishment, to do it with this team.

Ad

"But, yeah, I scored a lot of points, but I just did what my teammates — they set me great screens, got me the ball. I didn't get outside of myself. I read what the game was giving me."

Fudd also reached a personal milestone with her 1,000th point in the championship game. In the 85-51 win over UCLA on Friday, she scored 19 points. She also averaged 16.2 points per game with a 47% field-goal percentage and three steals per game in the first five games of the NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here