"We love you more than words can express": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia pens an emotional message for her step-brother

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a touching message to her youngest son, Aythan Brooks, on social media. Brooks, who manages Johnson's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, shared several snaps of the LSU women's basketball star's stepbrother on Saturday.

Ad

In the post, Brooks compared the challenges of younger and older parenthood and revealed that having Aythan at an older age was a blessing.

"Aythan Amir Brooks, you bring me and your Dad boundless joy and appreciation," Brooks wrote. "Your arrival was a beautiful surprise, and I'm so thankful for the gift of you. My husband and I were 41 and 42 when you arrived, and it was reallt the perfect time! We're stable, happy, and growing together, and your sweet, calming presence has brought us immense joy."

Ad

Trending

"As a mom, I've experienced both the challenges of younger parenthood and the blessings of maturity, and I can honestly say that having you later in life has been a game changer. I'm savoring every moment of your growth and cherishing this journey with you and Daddy. We love you more than words can express, now and forever. 🥰🩵😂🙏🏾," the momager added.

Ad

Ad

Brooks had Trayron Milton and Flau'jae with late rapper Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge who was shot dead six months before his daughter was born. Johnson's mom went ahead to marry Ameen Brooks, with whom she shared three sons. She also has two stepchildren from her husband's previous relationship.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, reflects on keeping up with LSU star

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is regarded as one of the best players in college basketball. Johnson was projected to be one of the first-round picks if she had declared for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, the junior guard chose to run it back with the Lady Tigers for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Meanwhile, her mom, Kia Brooks, revealed what it was like to keep up with the demands of Johnson's schedule and everything else that comes with being a parent of a college basketball star.

“Ever since I’ve been rolling on the road with Flau’jae with basketball, I’ve been getting dressed in the car,” Brooks said in an interview with TOGETHERXR on X. “I’m a mom, so I’m going to take care of myself last and everybody else first. It’s just part of being a mom. It’s just a lot, but you get it done. These are your kids, they need to see you.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Brooks also believes cheering for her daughter in the crowd makes a positive impact on the LSU star by bringing out the best in her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here