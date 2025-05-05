"We not mad. We hurt ": Hoops fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley dancing in Team USA jersey after LSU transfer

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s decision to leave South Carolina stirred plenty of conversation among college basketball fans, especially among fans of the team. Her transfer to LSU also struck a nerve with some of the Gamecocks faithful, who are still processing the move.

The conversation picked up again recently after Fulwiley posted a TikTok video, where she appeared dancing in a Team USA jersey. The background track featured lyrics from Ian’s Magic Johnson: “I'm just tryna be myself, I got everybody mad at me for it.”

“nah fr tho 😞😂😂,” Fulwiley wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly filled the comment section, many interpreting the post as a subtle response to the criticism she has received since announcing her transfer.

“I’m not mad, just missing you. You be you and make yourself happy!!,” a user wrote.

“We not mad. We hurt 😂,” another one wrote.

“Not all of us are mad. Players transfer all the time. Do your thing with no regrets fam! 💪🏽 Now I'm a LSU and Gamecocks fan!,” someone else tried to rationalize their feelings to the guard.

Hoops fans react to MiLaysia Fulwiley dancing in Team USA jersey after LSU transfer. Credit: TikTok/@laywitdabutterr

There were other fans who also tried to let Fulwiley know that they still love her regardless of the team she represents.

“Not everybody Lay. There’s a LOT of us rooting for YOU, wherever you are playing doesn’t matter, you’re going to thrive regardless!,” a fan wrote.

“I’m a gamecock fan but I am also a fan of you 🥰. You are a great player 🥰,” another fan wrote.

“Milaysia you are the captain of your own ship. With wisdom make decisions and moves. Make sure the crew on your ship are subject to your commands and moving in the same direction,” a fan advised.

Fulwiley represented South Carolina for two seasons, winning the NCAA title in her freshman year. However, the guard struggled to start games, only being a part of the starting five three times despite accumulating 76 appearances.

Kim Mulkey says selling LSU to MiLaysia Fulwiley was easy

Fulwiley announced her decision to leave South Carolina on April 17, and one week later, she committed to LSU.

Speaking on the “Get Gordon Podcast” on Friday, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey revealed details about the transfer.

“It didn’t take much,” Mulkey said. “I think I spoke to her and her mother one time, one time. She has not even come here on a visit."

Fulwiley averaged the second-most points for the Gamecocks this past season with 11.7 points per game, earning her the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year award.

