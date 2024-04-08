"We make a hard tournament look easy": UConn HC Dan Hurley drops blunt take on Huskies' success during March Madness

The University of Connecticut's head coach, Dan Hurley, expressed his thoughts on their success during March Madness after their 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four in front of over 74,000 fans.

The Huskies are now just one win away from winning their second straight national championship. Hurley credited his team's approach to perform during the press conference.

“Just that same relentless effort and just a meticulous approach to performance and winning and game planning with Luke [Murray] and Kimani [Young],” Hurley said.

The Huskies extended their streak of 11 straight NCAA Tournament wins by at least 13 points with their win against Alabama.

“But the culture, the preparation, the commitment to every aspect of the game so that we keep ourselves as bulletproof as possible in this tournament, which is hard,” Hurley added. “We make a hard tournament look easy. It's crazy.”

Despite Alabama hitting eight of 11 3s in the first half and being down just 44-40, Hurley said their identity is to be relentless and that it becomes hard for the other team to sustain what they are doing at both ends and on the backboard.

Details on Purdue Boilermakers face-off against Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies

The NCAA tournament's championship clash between the Purdue Boilermakers (34-4, 18-4 Big Ten) and the UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-2 Big East) will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT) on Monday night in Phoenix.

The men's NCAA championship game will be televised live across North America on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Connecticut will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games as they face Purdue in the national championship.

The star power of Zach Edey of Purdue and Donovan Clingan of UConn and the potential for a historic victory make this one of the most highly anticipated national title games in recent years.

