"We missed her but we didn't": $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson talks about Aneesah Morrow not playing vs Georgia

Flau'jae Johnson, the $1.5 million NIL-valued star (per On3), discussed teammate Aneesah Morrow's absence in the LSU Tigers' game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers secured a 79-63 victory Thursday despite Morrow being out.

During the post-game press conference, Johnson addressed what it was like playing without Morrow.

"I mean, we missed her, but we didn't really miss her because Sa'Myah Smith and Jersey Wolfenbarger were going ham, the Twin Towers," Johnson said. "I was very proud of them. They came and did their job, but we definitely need her back but they stepped up."

Morrow missed the game and was seen wearing a protective boot on her injured left foot. The decision was made as a precaution to avoid aggravating her injury.

In her absence, Johnson shined, scoring 21 points, along with two assists and two rebounds. Morrow, who averages 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game, was hardly missed during the matchup. Johnson has stepped up this season, averaging 19.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.5 apg.

Flau'jae Johnson leads LSU to victory

The No. 7 LSU Tigers returned to winning ways after defeating the Bulldogs 79-63 on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers dominated the first quarter 20-12. Although they narrowly lost the second quarter 17-18, they regained momentum in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 21-15, before sealing the victory with a strong fourth quarter 21-18.

With the victory, they remain third in the Southeastern Conference standings (26-6, 11-2).

They will look to build on their victory as they travel to Memorial Coliseum to face No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, with just three games left before the end of the season.

