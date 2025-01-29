"We need every seat filled": Dawn Staley gets fans hyped up as South Carolina retires 'real life statue' A'ja Wilson's jersey

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a big matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Feb. 2. They are also going to host a big moment for Gamecock legend A'ja Wilson.

Staley promoted the game and Wilson's event via social media on Wednesday, making a post that shows that the team's plans to retire Wilson's jersey to the rafters.

Wilson left an undeniable impact on the program, representing South Carolina from 2014 to 2018 as she led them to a national championship in 2017, en route to being one of the best players in the WNBA.

"Hey @GamecockWBB FAMs! It is time to celebrate our very own….your very own @_ajawilson22! We need every seat filled as we welcome back home our real life statue. See you there! Gooooo GAMECOCKS!" Staley said.

How Dawn Staley, USC match up against Auburn

Dawn Staley and the No. 2 Gamecocks have showcased a dominant form heading into their matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

South Carolina boasts a 20-1 overall record, winining their first 10 games of conference play while rolling with an active win streak of 15 straight contests. They are producing 81.3 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, blowing out teams by a margin of 25.8 points per game.

Joyce Edwards leads the way with 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists. MiLaysia Fulwiley comes next with 11 points and 2.9 rebounds off the bench, Te-Hina Paopao puts up 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds, while Chloe Kitts has 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Auburn enters this game with an 11-10 overall record, losing six of their first eight games of conference play. They are putting up 69.2 points on shooting splits of 44.4% overall and 33.2% from downtown, beating opponents by a margin of 8.6 points per contest.

DeYona Gaston highlights the unit with 21.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Key contributors include Celia Sumbane, Taylen Collins and Mar'shaun Bostic. Sumbane puts up 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds, Collins has 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while Bostic provides 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Following their matchup with the Tigers, Dawn Staley and the No. 2 Gamecocks will next face the Georgia Bulldogs at the Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET.

