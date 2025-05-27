“We never came close to our ceiling”: Brad Underwood gets 100% real about Illinois’ disappointing season

Brad Underwood is opening up about Illinois' season. The Fighting Illini coach reflected on his team's shortcomings in an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Tuesday.
"We never came close to our ceiling, and that was frustrating," Underwood said. "That was disappointing."
Underwood went on to discuss how injuries impacted his team this season.
"We had a five week stretch where we had Tomislav [Ivisic] on the court for three practices, and that was right after our Seattle, Eugene trip in early January and then Morez Johnson went down with a broken wrist," Underwood added.
Despite the injuries, Underwood's players were dedicated to the game.
"All of these guys love to play. ... I was so in tune with this group because of their commitment, their dedication and just their love of practicing," Underwood said. "[The season] was frustrating but the simplicity of going to practice every day no matter who we had or didn't have was really fun."
Although he said practicing with the previous season's squad was fun, Underwood reflected on one moment that wasn't so enjoyable.
"It was not very fun sitting in Madison Square Garden that night against Duke," Underwood said.
The Fighting Illini faced off against the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22. Cooper Flagg's Duke squad dominated Illinois 110-67 to hand Underwood's team its worst loss in history.
Illinois' season was far from perfect, and Underwood seems to recognize what went right versus what went wrong for the Fighting Illini.
Brad Underwood's Illinois squad's 2024-25 season
After making an Elite Eight appearance in 2024, things were looking good for Brad Underwood's Illinois squad heading into the 2024-25 season. However, the Fighting Illini wouldn't live up to expectations.
Illinois went 7-3 in its first 10 contests and struggled to settle into a rhythm when Big Ten play began. Heading into February, Underwood's squad was 14-7, including 6-5 in conference. The Fighting Illini had lost three of its last four matchups, all against unranked opponents. Despite this, the team came in at No. 23 in the Week 13 AP Poll, released on Feb. 3.
Underwood's team continued to have an up-and-down season and fell to Maryland in its second Big Ten Tournament game to enter March Madness 21-12, including 12-8 in the conference. Illinois entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed and defeated No. 11 Xavier to advance to the Round of 32. No. 3 Kentucky ended the Fighting Illini's season in the second round.
Underwood's squad will aim to bounce back after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
