"We pay players a lot more than most of you know": Tom Izzo defends his old-school ways amid NIL era

Tom Izzo is opening up about his recruiting techniques. Izzo has been the head coach at Michigan State for 30 years, and in the age of NIL and the transfer portal, he has continued to keep things old school.

The veteran head coach relies on recruiting high school stars and developing them as compared to getting talent from the transfer portal. Izzo reflected on his recruiting choices in a press conference.

“Those of you that write, or say, or listen to people say ‘Izzo doesn’t want to get in the transfer portal. Izzo doesn’t want players getting paid.’ I mean, we’re in the transfer portal, we’ve been in the transfer portal,” Izzo said.

“We pay players a lot more than most of you know and a lot less of what’s going on out there. I don’t know what you make but you make less than somebody in New York City and doing the same job, probably. So, that is the thing we battle every day.”

Izzo's techniques seem to work for the Spartans. Since NIL went into effect in 2021, Michigan State has yet to miss the NCAA Tournament, making a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023 and an Elite Eight appearance this season.

Despite his focus on recruiting high school talent, Izzo has implemented the transfer portal more as of late. Last offseason, Michigan State brought in transfer talent in Frankie Fielder and Szymon Zapala. Izzo has secured transfers Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn ahead of next season.

Tom Izzo was named Big Ten Coach of the Year

The Spartans are coming off their most successful season since making a March Madness run to the Final Four in 2019. Izzo led his team to the conference regular season title and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Izzo became the oldest coach to receive this honor at 70 years old. He also has the longest gap between Big Ten Coach of the Year wins, having last won the award in 2012.

“Well, number one, not with humility, but you don’t win these without your staff and your players," Izzo said of receiving the award. "I mean, they won the award. They do the brunt of the work, I just manage it. So, number one, I want to thank them all publicly.

“Because we preach to our players all the time, ‘If the team has success, the individuals within the team will have success.’ I’m a recipient of the success our team had.”

Michigan State entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to top-ranked Auburn. Izzo's squad had an impressive season and will look to build on that momentum next season.

