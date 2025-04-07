"We played our heart out": South Carolina star gets teary-eyed after Dawn Staley & Co. yields to UConn offense

Dawn Staley's South Carolina suffered an 82-59 loss to UConn in the national title game at Amalie Arena on Sunday. After ending up on the losing side of the final, two-time national champion Sania Feagin got emotional in her post-game interview.

Ad

Feagin couldn't hold back her tears while reflecting on her four years at South Carolina.

"A lot of people don't have two National Championships and made it to the Final Four for four years," Feagin said. "So, I mean, it feels good to be here. We didn't come away with the outcome that we wanted, but, yeah."

Feagin also had a message for her senior class.

Ad

Trending

"We did good. We played our heart out," Feagin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Feagin posted eight points and three rebounds against UConn in the final. Her teammates, Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards, scored 10 points each, but the Huskies dealt with most of South Carolina's threats.

For UConn, Sarah Strong recorded 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Azzi Fudd posted 24 points, with five rebounds and an assist. Paige Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

It was UConn's first national title triumph since 2016. The Huskies had faced South Carolina in the title game in 2022 but ended up on the losing side.

Ad

This time, on Sunday, the Huskies got the win against the same opponents as UConn coach Geno Auriemma won a record-extending 12th national title with the program.

Dawn Staley suffers first loss in national title game against UConn

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley had a perfect 3-0 record in national title games heading into Sunday's final. However, UConn handed the South Carolina coach her first loss in the championship game.

Staley, who took charge of South Carolina in 2008, led the Gamecocks to national titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here