"We played our heart out": South Carolina star gets teary-eyed after Dawn Staley & Co. yields to UConn offense

Dawn Staley's South Carolina suffered an 82-59 loss to UConn in the national title game at Amalie Arena on Sunday. After ending up on the losing side of the final, two-time national champion Sania Feagin got emotional in her post-game interview.
Feagin couldn't hold back her tears while reflecting on her four years at South Carolina.
"A lot of people don't have two National Championships and made it to the Final Four for four years," Feagin said. "So, I mean, it feels good to be here. We didn't come away with the outcome that we wanted, but, yeah."
Feagin also had a message for her senior class.
"We did good. We played our heart out," Feagin said.
Feagin posted eight points and three rebounds against UConn in the final. Her teammates, Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards, scored 10 points each, but the Huskies dealt with most of South Carolina's threats.
For UConn, Sarah Strong recorded 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Azzi Fudd posted 24 points, with five rebounds and an assist. Paige Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
It was UConn's first national title triumph since 2016. The Huskies had faced South Carolina in the title game in 2022 but ended up on the losing side.
This time, on Sunday, the Huskies got the win against the same opponents as UConn coach Geno Auriemma won a record-extending 12th national title with the program.
Dawn Staley suffers first loss in national title game against UConn
Dawn Staley had a perfect 3-0 record in national title games heading into Sunday's final. However, UConn handed the South Carolina coach her first loss in the championship game.
Staley, who took charge of South Carolina in 2008, led the Gamecocks to national titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024.
