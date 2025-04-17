"We are proud of you son": Fans celebrate Tanner Jones as 6'4 guard commits to UCF

Tanner Jones, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, has officially committed to the UCF Knights. On Wednesday, Jones posted a graphic of himself in the school's uniform on Instagram, confirming his decision to join coach Johnny Dawkins' squad.

247Sports has also updated Jones' profile, designating him as a University of Central Florida commit. He remains the only commit in UCF's class of 2025 so far.

Hoops fans flocked to Jones' Instagram post to congratulate him on his decision.

"God is so good! His love endures forever. We are so proud of you son," one fan wrote.

"Super excited and proud of you! Love ya," another wrote.

"Been waiting for this one," a fan wrote.

"So happy for you! We love you!" One user wrote.

"Congratulations Tanner! Well deserved! You are going to enjoy playing for [Johnny]," another wrote.

"Papi you deserve it and I’m over the moon for you. Let’s gooo TJones it’s time baybeee," one wrote.

"Way to go T! So proud of you!" another wrote.

Jones plays high school basketball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He previously played for Campbell Hall in North Hollywood, California. According to 247Sports, Jones received offers from six teams, including Arizona State, Montana and Tennessee State.

Johnny Dawkins and UCF face challenge after losing thirteen players this offseason

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins has a tall task ahead of him as he navigates a complete roster overhaul for the 2025-26 season. The Knights are set to lose a staggering 13 players this offseason, including key contributors such as Keyshawn Hall, Darius Johnson, Jordan Ivy-Curry, Moustapha Thiam and JJ Taylor.

Hall was the team's leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, while Johnson was a close second at 17.4 ppg. Hall, a 6-foot-7 forward, has one year of eligibility left and has joined the Auburn Tigers. Meanwhile, Johnson has exhausted his eligibility.

The Knights are also losing significant size, with 7-foot-2 Moustapha Thiam transferring to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

While UCF's departures have been plentiful, Dawkins is actively working to replenish the roster through the transfer portal. He has already landed commitments from several players.

Here is the list of players who are transferring to UCF for next season:

Jamichael Stillwell (from Milwaukee)

John Bol (from Ole Miss)

Themus Fulks (from Milwaukee)

Riley Kugel (from Mississiipi State)

Jordan Burks (from Georgetown)

George Beale Jr (from Hampton)

