"We're not done": MSU coach Tom Izzo addresses fans after tying Bob Knight as the winningest coach in the Big Ten

Saturday was a special day for Tom Izzo and the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans as they tied legendary coach Bob Knight's Big Ten record for wins.

Trailing 50-36 at halftime, the Spartans rallied in the second half by outscoring the Oregon Ducks 50-24 to secure an 86-74 victory. This gave Izzo his 353rd career win in the Big Ten Conference, tying Knight for the all-time record.

Izzo reflected on the achievement after the game, addressing the home crowd as they celebrated the accomplishment

"I don't really give a f*** about the first half. But I do care about all of you for giving me 30 great years," Izzo said.

“We’re not done, but we are celebrating tonight!”

How Tom Izzo's Spartans played against Oregon

It was a thrilling win for Tom Izzo and the No. 9 Spartans to beat Oregon in the way they did.

Michigan State shot 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range while holding the Ducks to under 40% overall. They were physical on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 38-23 and using that advantage to fuel their rally.

Jase Richardson led the way with 29 points and five rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting overall and three-of-six from downtown. Jaxon Kohler recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Tre Holloman contributed 12 points and seven assists, and Jaden Akins added 10 points.

The win improved Michigan State to 19-4 on the season, including a 10-2 record in Big Ten matchups. The Spartans average 79.8 points per game on shooting splits of 46.9% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range, taking down opponents by a margin of 12.4 points per game.

Akins leads the team with 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game after 23 appearances. Richardson follows with 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds, Coen Carr contributes 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench, while Holloman adds 8.2 points and 3.8 assists.

Tom Izzo and the No. 9 Spartans will prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Indiana Hoosiers at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

