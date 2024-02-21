“We’re f*cking terrible”: Missouri HC Dennis Gates unleashes NSFW rant after embarrassing 0-13 SEC record 

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates is frustrated after his team fell to 0-13 in SEC play following Tuesday night's loss to Tennessee.

The Tigers suffered a 72-67 loss at home to the fifth-ranked Vols in a game Missouri led for the most part. It was a disappointing loss for Missouri as they fell to 0-13 in conference play and 8-18 overall.

Following the loss, Gates had an NSFW rant about the team's struggles.

"The big picture of it all was our inability, we gotta do a better job drawing fouls," Gates said. "I think we suck at it. We’re f*****g terrible — we’re terrible at drawing fouls, and we got to do a better job.

"Can y'all write all that in, you can write that in right? Make sure you don't bleep that out."

The frustration for Gates is starting to blow over, but Missouri did go to the free throw line 21 times compared to Tennessee's 27.

In the loss, the Tigers also missed their first 11 shots from the floor, but Gates says they didn't panic.

“We talked about it. We said that if our offense isn’t there, the defense needs to step up (a lot), it needs to double. So if we didn’t hit, we wouldn’t let them shoot. Our mind was like that. I didn’t expect it to last that long.

"I think the score was 2-1, so at least for the first media and then some. But it was just about holding our defense together and if we don’t score, we can’t let them score.”

Missouri led Tennessee 29-26 at the half but couldn't hold onto their lead.

Missouri HC says Tennessee had too many easy baskets

In the loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night, Dennis Gates says the team gave up too many easy baskets.

Gates believes the Volunteers got to the rim and the paint too easily, which proved to be the difference.

“Well I think they had to put Tobe back in the game because of what he did in that first half,” Gates said, via On3. “He was the spark. I think he had eight points at that point, but he also had five rebounds.

"He was just picking up different loose balls around the area, dump offs, dunks. He didn’t do anything outside the lane, but he did do things inside of it. And Jonas did the same thing. They got some easy baskets.”

Missouri will return to the court on Saturday as they go on the road to play Arkansas.