"We're not focused on that big picture": Mike White blocks out NCAA tournament talk as Georgia focuses on "process"

Mike White, Georgia Bulldogs coach, enters the postseason on a high, riding a four-game winning streak that strengthens its case for an NCAA Tournament berth. White, while emphasizing his focus on daily improvement, believes the Bulldogs are in a strong position.

Georgia holds a 20-11 overall record, finishing SEC play at 8-10. Bracketology projections vary - ESPN places the Bulldogs among the "Last Four Byes" as a 10-seed, while On3 projects them as a 9-seed. However, White remains unconcerned with speculation, knowing that the final decision rests with the NCAA selection committee.

"I would assume we’re in. I mean, we’re good, we’re good. Our whole league is good," White said [H/t On3].

Mike White yells out to players - Source: Imagn

Now in his third season at Georgia, White is aiming for his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the program after leading the Bulldogs to the NIT last year with a 16-15 record.

“Process,” coach White said. “That’s it. I’m sorry. I know y’all want more than that. I’m sorry, that’s where we’re at. Day off tomorrow.

"Monday have a great practice. These guys have embraced that. They’ve bought into it. They continue to just get better because we’re not focused on that big picture.”

The upcoming SEC Tournament offers a pivotal opportunity to secure their spot. As the 11-seed, Georgia faces Oklahoma in the first round on March 12. For White, the focus remains on the present.

Mike White is on the brink of leading Georgia back for the first time in a decade

Mike White talks with his staff - Source: Imagn

Mike White is on the brink of leading Georgia back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. In his third year at the helm, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves for a long-awaited return to March Madness after beating Vanderbilt 79-68 in their regular-season finale.

Unlike last season, when Georgia settled for an NIT bid, the team avoided making the NCAA Tournament a focal point heading into this year. Now, with a game to go in the regular season, the Bulldogs have put themselves in prime position to break their nine-year drought.

Their 73-64 win at South Carolina strengthened their tournament case. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said on the SEC Network broadcast that another victory would "lock it up" for Georgia.

“If you see him, hold him to it,” White said [H/t USA Today]. “If that’s what he said, sounds like it’s done. I’m just teasing. We just can’t worry about that stuff. We’re appreciative that you get positive accolades and attention and our guys have earned that with their play, their resilience and their growth as individuals and their growth collectively with their connection.

"We’ve got a huge opportunity Saturday against a Vanderbilt team that’s had a wonderful year,” he added.

With the NCAA Tournament berth seemingly secured, Georgia now turns its attention to the SEC Tournament in Nashville. As the No. 11 seed, the Bulldogs face No. 14 seed Oklahoma at Bridgestone Arena.

