"We’re not going to lose when it matters": Chloe Kitts makes bold South Carolina claim ahead of 2025 March Madness

South Carolina has been dominant this season. Dawn Staley's squad is 30-3 and on a seven-game win streak after defeating top-ranked Texas 64-45 in the SEC Tournament title game.

This double-digit win elevated the Gamecocks to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, three spots up from their previous ranking. Junior forward Chloe Kitts was named the SEC Tournament MVP and she remains confident in her team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

In an interview with SLAMU before the SEC Championship, Kitts said:

"We’d rather lose now than later on. People try and play their best game against us, people scout [us] forever just to play against us because they want to beat us so bad. I mean, it’s OK to lose. We’re not going to lose when it matters, and that’s all that matters."

South Carolina has three losses this season against UCLA, Texas and UConn, who are ranked No. 1, No. 5 and No. 3, respectively. While the loss to Texas was by only four points, Kitts' team's other two losses came at much bigger margins.

On Feb. 16, the Gamecocks fell 87-58 at UConn, snapping a 71-game home win streak. On Nov. 24, South Carolina dropped a game to UCLA 77-62. Although all their losses are against admirable opponents, the Gamecocks will have to win tough matchups to achieve back-to-back national championship titles.

Chloe Kitts' performance for South Carolina in SEC Tournament

South Carolina was the top seed in the SEC Tournament and received a double bye. The team's first game of the tournament was a quarterfinal matchup against Vanderbilt. In the 84-63 win, Kitts put up a season-high 25 points and made it a double-double with ten rebounds. She shot 85.7% from the field.

In the semifinal win over then No. 10 Oklahoma, now No. 11, Kitts recorded ten points for South Carolina. She added four rebounds and four assists, up from her 2.0 assists per game average. The guard continued to find shooting success with an 80.0% field goal percentage.

South Carolina's shocking 64-45 win over Texas was aided by 15 points by Kitts. The junior also put up nine rebounds, up from her 7.9 average, and three assists. She contributed a steal and a block to help the defense.

Kitts' SEC Tournament MVP title was well deserved, and she will look to continue leading South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

