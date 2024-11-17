"We're just hungry to grow": Mark Pope believes Kentucky gaining confidence after 77-72 win over Duke

Kentucky's 77-72 victory against No. 6 Duke on Nov. 12 marked a signature game for the team's first season with head coach Mark Pope. It was a big moment that Pope believes will be a significant confidence booster for the Wildcats.

Trailing by nine at halftime, No. 19 Kentucky adjusted in the second half as they outscored the Blue Devils 40-26 to pull off the upset win. They fended off a 26-point, 12-rebound performance from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024, by applying intense defense on Duke's shot selection to complete the rally.

Reflecting on the game two days later on Nov. 14 before preparing for their next matchup, Mark Pope said the victory will help keep the team's confidence trending upwards throughout the regular season and possibly the postseason. (Start at 12:34)

“Hopefully, our confidence is growing all the time. I think mostly what it gives us is we’re just hungry to grow. You’re going to be so tired of me already talking about humility and curiosity, right, but I think that’s the biggest thing. Just go play again to find out who we are how we can get better and what we can do better and how we grow. It’s a race," Pope said.

Pope also pointed out that with plenty of new players on the team, they are in a race against time to improve throughout the season.

“With a team that’s constructed the way this team had to be, where every single person is new, it’s just a race from our first game on Nov. 4 to hopefully the Final Four. We know we have to get so much better and there’s limited time so it’s just a race to see how fast we can grow.”

Mark Pope impressed Kentucky's AD Mitch Barnhart after win vs Duke

Mark Pope received praise from Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart for the victory over Duke. Appearing before Kentucky's football game on Saturday, Barnhart also noted Pope's ability to recruit and evaluate players based not only on their talent but also their willingness to be a seamless fit into Kentucky's playstyle.

“Anybody can recruit, but not everybody can evaluate. You can recruit and you can be phenomenal at going out, bringing people into your program. But if it doesn’t fit your program, it’s really not helpful,” Barnhart said.

Kentucky is currently 3-0 to start the season with Mark Pope leading the way. They will look to extend their win streak to four when they host Lipscomb at the Rupp Arena on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

