“We’re just not a tough team”: Mike Woodson expresses disappointment after Indiana’s 76-64 loss to Wisconsin 

The 2024-25 season hasn't been pleasant for Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers. And following a 76-64 Big Ten loss at the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, the coach has expressed disappointment.

Indiana got off to a slow start, being limited to 28 points as it trailed Wisconsin by 12 at halftime. Even as the Hoosiers picked up the offense, it wasn't enough as defensive mistakes kept them from making a rally. They also committed 11 turnovers while allowing the Badgers to shoot 41.4% from 3-point range, keeping themselves at bay.

Woodson hasn't been pleased with the team's struggles, noting its inconsistency in playing through adversity and holding onto leads.

"We're just not a tough team right now. We're not. Mentally we're not tough," Woodson said. "We have a game like we did at Purdue where we really competed for 40 minutes, then we come in here and we lay an egg based on how we started the ballgame. You spot teams on the road 20, it's going to get tough to get back in them.

"Again, that's on me, man. We're pushing and pulling and scraping and just trying to get what we can get. Guys just didn't step up again tonight."

What's next for Mike Woodson, Indiana

Time is running out for Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) is on a four-game losing streak. It's putting up 76.5 points on 46.5% shooting (32.2%).

Oumar Ballo leads the way with numbers of 14 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks. Mackenzie Mgbako comes next with 13.2 ppg and 4.7 rpg, Malik Reneau puts up 12.1 ppg and 5.5 rpg, while Myles Rice provides 11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.1 apg.

The Hoosiers host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (17-9, 9-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

