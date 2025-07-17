“We’re overlooked right now”: Duke’s 5-star Cameron Boozer address “chip on their shoulder” after Duke’s exit vs Houston last season

Five star prospect Cameron Boozer expressed his thoughts on Duke men's basketball getting overlooked in the offseason. The Blue Devils were eliminated by the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the men's 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

On Thursday, ACC Network shared an Instagram post that revealed Boozer's readiness to restore confidence in the team next season.

"We're overlooked right now. Once the season starts, that'll change for sure," Boozer said.

Boozer, who committed his collegiate basketball career to Duke, also revealed that the team's elimination in the Final Four served as a motivation for him and other incoming players to do better in the next tournament.

Ad

Trending

"Once the game ended, we knew that it was going to be on us now to get the team back there," he added that there's a "chip on their shoulder."

Ad

Duke, led by then-2025 NBA draft top pick prospect Cooper Flagg, entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win the national championship. However, the Blue Devils were stunned by the Cougars, who overcame a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes to win 70-67.

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff have moved past the disappointment and focused on boosting the rooster for next season. With Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden, as well as four-star forward Sebastian Wilkins and Italian wing Dame Sarr, the Blue Devils are getting set to clinch the national title next year.

Ad

Cameron Boozer wins Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year

Chipotle National Champion and Duke University signee Cameron Boozer was named the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Boozer, a four-time state champion, earned the honor after winning the national championship at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida.

The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this past season for the Explorers. He was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Award and a member of Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland in April.

Ad

Cameron Boozer, the son of NBA legend Carlos Boozer, helped Columbus finish the 2024-25 season with a 30-3 record. He also helped them to the City of Palms Classic, Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title and the Chipotle National Championship titles.

He's set to continue his academic and basketball pursuit at Duke University, where he's expected to take over from Cooper Flagg, who was drafted as the top pick for this year's NBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here