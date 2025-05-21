"We're still focused on it": Florida State HC Luke Loucks opens up on transitioning from NBA to college coaching scene

Former Florida State player and NBA assistant coach Luke Loucks has accepted the responsibility of leading the Seminoles back to national relevance.

Ad

Despite having no prior coaching experience at the collegiate level, Loucks has embraced the challenge and the learning curve. Leonard Hamilton stepped down as the coach of Florida State at the end of last season after 23 years at the helm.

Speaking at the ACC Spring Meetings on Wednesday, Luke Loucks opened up about his transition from the NBA to college coaching. He also highlighted the importance of staying organized and managing responsibilities.

Ad

Trending

“As a head coach at any level, you’ve got to be aware of what’s going on,” Loucks said. “It starts with your roster and team management. Couple of European guys that will take a little bit of time, but we’re still focused on it.”

Loucks was focused on completing the team roster for the upcoming season. He shared that the team has 10 players locked in, with plans to add two or three more. In addition to roster building, he spoke about finalizing the program’s schedule, with contract signings expected in the coming weeks.

Ad

Loucks played at FSU from 2008 to 2012 before he went on to play at the professional level overseas and in the G-League. In 2016, he switched to coaching and had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, recently serving as an assistant coach.

“It’s not an obligation, it’s a privilege,” Loucks said. “I’m the new guy, and it’s been great learning from some of the brightest minds in the game. They’ve all sat in my seat before.”

Ad

Loucks has taken over a program that has struggled in recent seasons, winning fewer than 17 games annually since 2021.

Luke Loucks’ time as a Florida State player

Before stepping into the role of Florida State’s coach, Luke Loucks first stepped into the program as a player. Loucks joined the Seminoles after averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals while shooting 60.0 FG% in his senior year of high school.

Ad

In his freshman year, Loucks played 35 games and was one of only two true freshmen to earn a starting role during the season. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 16.9 minutes per game. Among ACC freshmen, Loucks ranked third in assists.

During the 2009–10 season, Loucks averaged 4.4 points and a team-second 2.8 assists per game while playing both guard positions. He made a career-high 24 3-pointers and his game time increased to 19.8 minutes per game.

Ad

Loucks’ junior year saw him contribute as he averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 assists and shot a career-best 72.5% from the line. He also played in all 34 games as the squad reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 1993.

In Loucks’ senior year, he started 35 games and averaged career highs in points (7.7), assists (4.3), steals (1.2) and rebounds (3.3). He also put up a personal-best 32 3-pointers and played 27.0 minutes per game.

His performance during the ACC Tournament earned him first-team ACC All-Tournament honors as he helped the Seminoles to their first-ever ACC Championship.

Loucks played in a school-record 136 games by the end of his collegiate career. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Off the court, he graduated with a business management degree in 2011, adding a master’s in sports management in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here