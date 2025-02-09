  • home icon
  • "We’re not in it to win it": Bill Self admits Kansas is out of Big 12 title race, will focus on preparing for postseason

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 09, 2025 21:38 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 01 Kansas at Baylor - Source: Getty
Kansas coach Bill Self has acknowledged that his team's hope of winning the Big 12 title has ended, with the No. 16 Jayhawks now concentrating on postseason preparation.

Following an 81-73 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Self said:

“I’ll pay attention to the race. We’re not in it to win it. We’ve got five losses now. So, even if we were to win out, I don’t think you’re going to have two teams lose four times. So, no, I’m not looking at it like that. But I am looking at it as, not trying to minimize anything the way the college world is today in basketball, it’s the same way in football.
“The Big 12 conference race means a lot, but in football, if you don’t win the conference race, you don’t get in the playoffs. I mean, that’s the way it was, and it’s not the same as it used to be. So, what we need to do is get better over the next month, and then hopefully play our best when the postseason comes around.”
Kansas (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) is tied with Baylor (15-8, 7-5) for fifth place, with No. 5 Houston (19-4, 11-1) and No. 20 Arizona (17-6, 11-1).

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Kansas - Source: Imagn
Bill Self's Kansas continues poor run

The Kansas Jayhawks lost 81-73 to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday despite Hunter Dickinson contributing 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for their third loss in their last five games.

Kansas trailed 44-36 at halftime.

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State - Source: Imagn
The Jayhawks will host the Colorado Buffaloes (9-14, 0-12) on Tuesday as they seek to build momentum heading into the postseason.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
