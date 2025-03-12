"We are not ready for her to leave yet": Fans get emotional as UConn celebrates Paige Bueckers' special achievement

Off another Big East Tournament title, senior UConn guard Paige Bueckers has her fans deep in their feelings. The outstanding senior guard, slowed only by a lengthy injury history, has become one of the most beloved players even in the storied history of UConn basketball.

Bueckers has played in three Final Fours with UConn over her five seasons. But she has missed out on an NCAA Tournament title. Still, her 19.6 points and nearly five boards and assists per game tell only part of her story. Her emotional army of fans tells a bit more.

Bueckers already missed by nostalgic UConn faithful

"We are not ready for her to leave yet," admits one UConn fan. (Instagram @uconnwbb)

"Is Paige Bueckers the face of UConn WBB, yes or yes?" quipped another fan.

"All I know is that I'm completely rooting for my girl Paige Bueckers this season," noted another fan.

Bueckers' injury history has some feeling not just nostalgic about her UConn career, but a little miffed at what might have been.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers' battle for legendary status.

Indeed, Bueckers, who is now a three-time Big East Conference Tournament MVP, has had more issues staying on the court than dominating it. Bueckers was essentially healthy as a freshman, but early in her sophomore year, she had a meniscus tear and tibial plateau fracture. She missed most of the season and returned at less than full strength.

Before the next season, Bueckers tore her ACL in a pickup game which caused her to miss 2022-23 entirely. Fortunately, since then, she's been mostly healthy. She did sustain a minor knee sprain in January, but that sidelined her only briefly.

Bueckers and UConn are 31-3 this season, but many bracketology projections put UConn as a No. 2 seed, rather than the No. 1 position the Huskies usually gain. Either way, UConn is almost certain to be a regional host, which should allow two more home games for UConn fans to enjoy Paige Bueckers.

From there, it's open season in potentially the most competitive NCAA Tournament in recent women's basketball history. There's no real clear-cut standout team, unlike a season ago when South Carolina completed a perfect season with an NCAA title.

Bueckers is drawing significant WNBA interest once the college season is over. While it's fair to say that nobody may be Caitlin Clark 2.0, there's also no doubt that Paige Bueckers has made many, many fans at UConn who will be following her closely at the next level.

What do you think about Paige "Buckets" Bueckers? Share your take on her UConn team below in our comments section!

