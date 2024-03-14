"We have run really good offense": Bill Self justifies Cincinnati loss with clever response on season-long success ahead of 2024 NCAA tournament

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self pointed out that his team had a good offense during the season, after a first-round elimination in the Big 12 basketball tournament at the hands of No. 11 Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Following the 72-52 loss at T-Mobile Center, Self also pointed out that No. 6 seed Kansas needs to improve its scoring from behind the arc.

"Well, when you can't stretch, you know, it puts a lot of people around Hunter. The bottom line is, we haven't shot the ball well beyond the yard since the second game of the season. But, what we have done is run really good offense and score a lot of 2s, probably as efficient as anybody in America, inside the arc."

He added:

"But the bottom line is we need to make six or seven 3s. You know when you get outscored 15 to 30 points every game from beyond the arc, that's a lot of 2s. You just don't have enough opportunity to make those up so we do have to shoot it better."

Kansas entered its Big 12 tournament opener against Cincinnati without the injured star duo of Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee), and Hunter Dickinson (shoulder).

KJ Adams Jr. led the scoring for Kansas with 22 points. However, no other Jayhawks player posted double-digit points.

Bill Self's Kansas can target NCAA glory after early Big 12 tournament elimination

An early elimination in the Big 12 tournament adds somewhat of a dark cloud over Kansas Jayhawks' season. However, after a relatively shock loss against Cincinnati, they can turn their focus toward the NCAA tournament.

Furthermore, the Jayhawks will hope to get positive updates on McCullar Jr. and Dickinson's injuries before March Madness.

Bill Self coached the Jayhawks to a 22-9 overall record (10-8 in the conference) in the regular season. This is likely to warrant Kansas a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Self has been the Jayhawks coach since 2003. He has twice led Kansas to NCAA championship glory, most recently in 2022.