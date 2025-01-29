"We didn't sing happy birthday to him": Mark Pope reveals hilarious motivation story for Amari Williams, Kentucky after pulling off Tennessee upset

Amari Williams delivered an unforgettable performance on his 23rd birthday, proving to be a game-changer in Kentucky’s 78-73 victory over No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday. It was a night to remember for Williams, and head coach Mark Pope couldn’t contain his admiration for the seven-footer after the game.

During a post-game interview, posted on the Rocky Top Insider YouTube channel, Pope revealed a lighthearted yet motivating story about how the team chose not to sing “Happy Birthday” to Williams before the game. He explained:

"Man, it's his birthday today, and we on purpose didn't sing to him. I was like, please let us win because if we have to sing happy birthday after a loss, it's going to be really sour and sad. But it was a joyful lot getting to sing to him."

Trending

(ET- 2:30- 3:15)

Pope also expressed his amazement at the abilities Williams displayed during the game. He detailed just how difficult his assignment was, saying:

"Amari Williams is like a one-of-one. I'm asking him to do an impossible job right now. Come into this gym, sold out, like, what are they ranked? Five-something, he don't know, top 10 teams. The number one defense in the country. No point guard to be found on our roster. Amari brought the ball up against the press probably more than anybody else on our team. Like, I'll tell you, this kid is special."

Williams didn’t just step up, as he dominated the court. His final stat line showcased his impact: 10 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists in just 24 minutes of action.

With forward Andrew Carr limited to just two minutes due to injury, Williams took on an even larger role in Kentucky’s game plan. He played just 10 minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls. However, he made up for it in the second half, scoring all 10 of his points after intermission.

Amari Williams is a game-changer on both ends of the floor

Not only did Amari Williams orchestrate the offense, but he also held his own against Tennessee’s top-ranked defense. He finished the game with a +20 mark in the plus/minus category.

After turning the ball over three times in the first half, Williams tightened up his play and recorded zero turnovers in the second half.

Pope emphasized just how rare it was to see a center handle such responsibility, saying:

"You look at his numbers tonight, you know, he's 15 rebounds in this game, four assists, only three turnovers, three for five from the field, you know, only two fouls. I don't think there's not a center in the country that's had to carry a load like the way he had to carry it tonight. It was incredible."

Jaxson Robinson filled in admirably at the point guard position, but there was no question that Amari Williams was the true leader on the floor.

Also read: “Bring back John Calipari”, “Only solution is to fire Pope”: Kentucky fans turn their back on HC Mark Pope

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here