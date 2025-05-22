“We have spent so much time spraying bullets on these other people”: Will Wade sends stern message to NC State fans

Will Wade is preparing for his inaugural season as NC State's head coach and has a message for Wolfpack fans. On Wednesday's edition of The Field of 68, Wade voiced his opinion on the reason for NC State's shortcomings.
"I think that's been part of our problem here, is we've been focused so much on the other schools," Wade said. "We've spent so much time spraying bullets at these other people."
Wade made a bold statement about what he will bring to NC State.
"If we would spend all the time we've spent worrying about what they have or what we don't have, and if we do the best we can with what we got, I think we're one of the top ten or 15 programs in college basketball," Wade said.
The Field of 68 video clip ended with Wade's call to action for the Wolfpack.
"Let's go do what we do and let's do it at a high level here," Wade said. "I think if we do that, everybody else is gonna be wondering about where we came from."
Will Wade's success at McNeese State
Will Wade comes to NC State after a memorable stint at McNeese State. In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Wade guided the team to back-to-back Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles.
In his first season at McNeese State, Wade led the squad to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002. He sent the Cowboys to a second consecutive March Madness this year. Wade's team received a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and pulled off one of the most exciting round of 64 upsets of the season.
McNeese State faced No. 5 seed Clemson in the round of 64 and dominated the first half of the postseason matchup, outscoring the Tigers 31-13. Clemson clawed back in the second half to make the game close, but it wasn't enough to come back from the early deficit. The Cowboys pulled off a 69-67 win to advance to the second round.
Wade's squad became a fan favorite in March Madness but ultimately fell to No. 4 Purdue in the round of 32. He gained national attention for his success at McNeese State and will now look to turn around NC State's program.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here