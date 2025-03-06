"We own your state" "When does football start": College hoops fans react as No. 7 Alabama falls at home to No. 5 Florida in high scoring affair

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a home defeat at the hands of No. 5 Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday. The host fell to a 99-94 loss, making it their fourth loss in the last six games. In the first half of the clash, they lost by one point 40-41 and in the second half they failed to recover, losing 58-54.

The Crimson Tide star Mark Sears did some numbers, scoring 30 points, five assists and six rebounds. However, his effort was not enough to help his team defeat Florida.

Following the loss, fans on social media reacted after Alabama Men’s Basketball's official X account posted the full-time score with the caption:

"Final"

"When does football start?" a fan said.

"We own your state! Go Gators!" another fan said.

"We own the state of Alabama 🐊😤," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"OWNERS OF THE TIDE," a fan said.

"Florida is the best team in the country," another fan said.

"We forever own you," one fan said.

Following the loss, Alabama remained at No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference standings, with 23-7, 12-5 records, while Florida remained in No. 2, with 26-4, 13-4 records.

Alabama coach Nate Oats speaks after the loss

Nate Oats reacted to his team's loss to the Florida Gators, claiming he is concerned about how his team lost the game.

"We knew it was going to be a tough stretch to close. I thought we'd do a little better. I thought we'd at least play with more effort, It's not being panicked about losing, it's more concerning how we lost.

"Getting out-rebounded by 15 and just not getting the 50-50 balls. I think Florida had more pop and more energy than us. And that's concerning to me," Oats said during the postgame press conference.

The Crimson Tide will face another tough test in their last game of the season against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena on Saturday. They will hope to get back to winning ways before the start of the SEC tournament.

