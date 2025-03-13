"We were still a** but we weren't that bad": Virginia Tech's Tobi Lawal shares hilarious outlook on season following loss to Cal

Virginia Tech star Tobi Lawal shared a hilarious outlook on his team's 2024-25 season, which came to an end on Tuesday. The No. 10-seeded Hokies suffered an 82-73 defeat to No. 15-seeded California in double overtime in their first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, making them unlikely to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

After the defeat to the Golden Bears, Lawal came up with an intriguing quote about how Virginia Tech fared this season, in comparison to the preseason expectations of the program.

"What did they have us in the preseason? Maybe 14th or 15th?" Lawal asked before dropping a funny yet honest evaluation of the season. "They thought we were going to be a**. I mean, we were still a** but, you know, we weren't that bad. You know what I'm saying? We beat expectations."

In the Hokies' only postseason game against Cal, Virginia Tech's Brandon Rechsteiner scored a team-high 19 points, while adding one assist and a rebound. Lawal finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and one assist, playing a contributing role with Mylyjael Poteat, who recorded 13 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Andrej Stojaković scored a game-high 29 points with five rebounds and two assists. His teammates, Rytis Petraitis and Mady Sissoko, chipped in with 16 points and 12 points respectively.

Tobi Lawal's Virginia Tech exceeded preseason expectations for 2024-25 season

Virginia Tech Hokies star Tobi Lawal - Source: Getty

In the ACC preseason media poll, Virginia Tech was picked to finish 14th in the conference. However, the Hokies finished ninth after going 8-12 in ACC regular season play.

Therefore, Tobi Lawal was not entirely wrong with his comments about Virginia Tech's season. He was also one of the most consistent players for the Hokies too, averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Lawal played his first two collegiate seasons with the VCU Rams before transferring to Virginia Tech last year. It will be interesting to see whether he returns to the program for his senior year.

