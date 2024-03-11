“We still got lot more to do” - Purdue star Zach Edey gives inspirational speech after etching his name in Purdue record books ahead of 2024 NBA draft

Zach Edey solidified himself in the history books for the Purdue Boilermakers. After the final regular season game of the season, last year's National Player of the Year Award winner got a surprise courtesy of his team.

Immediately after the game, his jersey was lifted to the rafters alongside other Purdue greats as the team finished with a 28-3 record thanks to a 78-70 win over Wisconsin.

However, for Edey, seeing the name Zach Edey hanging from the rafters isn't enough.

"Thank you guys. It's been a special 4 years. It's been everything I could imagine and more. But we still got a lot more to do," Edey said.

His comments drew a boisterous response from the crowd as Purdue finished its season with a perfect 16-0 home record, a good sign for their championship aspirations.

Edey topped this season after winning the National Player of the Year Award the previous year. His scoring average rose from 22.3 to 24.1, and his efficiency increased, making him even more lethal on offense.

In the game against Wisconsin, he was just as effective as his regular season averages suggest, tallying 25 points and 14 rebounds in just 32 minutes of action.

Can Zach Edey and Purdue right last year's wrongs?

The script for Purdue was similar to last season. After a dominant regular season and Zach Edey showcasing his brilliance, the team's NCAA Tournament campaign was cut short following an upset in the First Round itself.

Purdue's #1 seed succumbed to Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58 in a stunning upset, capping off a championship-less yet successful season. This season, Purdue has an even better record (29-7).

A despondent Purdue bench during last season's NCAA clash against FDU

With an improved roster, continued excellence from Zach Edey, and overall improvement, the team will look to make a deep run in the postseason, if not outright win the championship.

Their first test comes in the form of the Big Ten Tournament Finals before they move on to the NCAA Tournament. With the third-best odds behind UConn and Houston, the team has a chance at making some noise in the proceedings.

Do you think Purdue can make a push for the NCAA championship? Let us know in the comments below.