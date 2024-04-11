"We strive to put Jesus first": Scott Drew shuts down Kentucky job rumors with open statement about his future in college hoops

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew addressed rumors of a potential move to Kentucky following John Calipari's departure to Arkansas.

Drew has reportedly turned down the job at Kentucky, and on Thursday he stated his reason.

"In our program, we strive to put Jesus first, then others, then ourselves. We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have" Drew said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the support of [athletic director] Mack Rhoades, President [Linda] Livingstone and the entire Baylor family, and we look forward to working together to more championships to Waco."

Expand Tweet

Drew has been at Baylor since 2003–04 and led the program to a championship in 2020–21. As the head coach of the Bears, Drew is 446-244 and has been a key reason for Baylor's success.

Who will Kentucky look at after Scott Drew says no?

The Kentucky Wildcats will continue their search for a new head coach after Scott Drew's commitment to Baylor.

Some potential candidates include Nate Oats, Tommy Lloyd, Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino. But Hurley has also shut down any rumors of him joining the Wildcats after he led the team to a back-to-back national championship.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey," he said when asked about her reaction to a potential move.

"I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

With Hurley also not interested, it will be intriguing to see who Kentucky decides to hire after Calipari leaves.

From 2009 until 2023, John Calipari was the Wildcats' head coach, and his record was 410-122. Calipari guided the program to the national championship in 2012, but in the previous three years, Kentucky has been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Poll : Are you surprised Scott Drew said no to Kentucky? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion