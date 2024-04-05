"We took Vogue to the hood": LSU star Angel Reese shares clip of Vogue team in Baton Rouge following her declaration for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese recently announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on Wednesday with Vogue’s photo shoot. Taking to Instagram to bid farewell to college basketball after four fruitful years, Reese shared a series of pictures that are set to feature on the fashion magazine soon.

Prior to the draft declaration, Reese brought the Vogue team to Baton Rouge. She was seen in a video with the magazine’s team of models, walking on the street and later at a restaurant.

Reese shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) after it was posted by an LSU alum Farrah Yvette. She said in the caption:

“We took vogue to the hoodddd😭this day was so crazy”

The scenario pretty much showcases the influence Angel Reese has built in the fashion world despite being a basketball player. Aside from Vogue, she was also featured in the SI Swimsuit issue in 2023 alongside LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Angel Reese continues to flourish amid scrutiny

Angel Reese has been subjected to intense media scrutiny and public criticism since leading LSU to the national championship in 2023. She reflected on what she'd gone through in that period during her post-game press conference session following the Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said while addressing reporters. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.”

Nonetheless, this hasn’t hindered the forward from recording significant success on and off the basketball court. She has done well for herself in terms of on-court performance and NIL. Her tough and resilient personality has helped her sail through.

“All this has happened since I won the national championship,” Reese said. “And it sucks, but I still wouldn’t change anything, and I would still sit here and say I’m unapologetically me. I’m going to always leave that mark and be who I am and stand on that.”

Angel Reese's college basketball career has come to an end as she will be taking the next step towards the professional stage.

Anticipated to be a top pick in the upcoming draft, Reese will likely continue to be an influential figure in the WNBA over the coming years.